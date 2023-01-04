Prince Harry branded 'downright ridiculous' over wish 'to get father back'

Prince Harry is receiving flak for his plea to get King Charles and brother, Prince William, back.

Speaking to ITV presenter Tom Brady, the Duke of Sussex said: "I would like to get my father back" and "I would like to have my brother back".



Commenting on the Duke's remarks, host Daniela Elser wrote: "It's hard to find the right words here to truly quantify how stupefying, how ridiculous, how downright idiotic the Duke's logic is here."

She added in her column: "Harry wants his family 'back' and the way he is going about that is by pillorying them afresh to a global TV audience?

"By giving an interview to US 60 Minutes that was being promoted on Tuesday as explosive?" she mocked.