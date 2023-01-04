 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry does not 'see a day' when he can go to 'full time' royal life

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Prince Harry has no intention of returning to his Royal life, he admits.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, the Duke of Sussex is spotted answering a question about his Royal comeback.

"Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" Cooper, 55, asked Harry.

"No," Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex interview could be seen on CBS.

This comes after Harry told Tom Brady that he needs a 'family,' not an 'institution.'

"It never needed to be this way," Harry said.

"I want a family, not an institution," the Duke noted.

