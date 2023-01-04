 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski 'hates' men who think they want 'independent' partner

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski says men cannot handle goal-oriented women.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, the supermodel expressed her 'hatred' for 'men in particular' who think they want an 'independent partner.' 

“They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it,'” Ratajkowski added.

“They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down,” the model added. “And then you’re just back to square one.”

Ratajkowski then added that she can 'understand dating women' instead and have a 'respectful' relationship.

