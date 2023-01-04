Prince Harry's memoir is worse than royal family is expecting: report

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir is worse than the British royal family is expecting, according to a report in Instyle Magazine.

The publication reported that the memoir,which is about to be published in a couple of days, is "particularly hard on Prince William."

In his Netflix documentary, the Duke of Sussex criticized his brother William for using his office for propaganda against other members of the family, without naming the victims.

He accused the Prince of Wales of breaking an agreement with him that the two brothers would not allow their offices to be used like their father's office.

Harry and Meghan were also seen praising Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and King Charles in the six episodes of their documentary.

The documentary did not include a single scene where the couple praised William and his wife Kate Middleton.

This speaks volumes of who they think is to blame for their departure.



