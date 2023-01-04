 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's first interaction: How it all started?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Vijay Varma is widely known for his role in Mirzapur 2 and Darlings
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who are reportedly dating nowadays, met first time on the sets of film Lust Stories 2.

As per the sources, “Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space.”

Meanwhile, the sources also revealed about their first on-screen collaboration. “Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust. They shot for it at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra for six days, and the film is currently in the post production stage. Lust Stories 2 was likely to release around Valentine's Day 2023, but it might get a bit postponed, added sources."

The duo became the latest buzz on the internet after they attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai together. Later on, they were spotted celebrating the New Year’s night in Goa.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in a Telugu film Bhola Shankar. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma is going to feature in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat, reports PinkVilla.

