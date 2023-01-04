 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Renée Elise Goldsberry blames alcohol for Laura Benanti blunder

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023


Tony award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry made a major faux pas on her birthday on Laura Benanti post.

According to Insider, the Hamilton actor in the drunk state congratulated her fellow Broadway star Laura Benanti on her positive COVID-19 test post on Instagram, which she captioned, "Happy New Year?"

The 52-year-old in a now-deleted comment, "AAAAAAH! Congratulations!" thinking Benanti shared the news of her pregnancy.

The actor blunder went viral on Twitter when user @sheevasmells posted a screenshot underneath Benanti's post, with the caption "not enough people on my timeline acknowledging this."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star presented an explainer of the gaffe, saying, "Drunk scrolling on my birthday... Wrong positive test."

However, Goldsberry then shares her love for Benanti and tells her to "Feel better!"

More From Entertainment:

BTS Jin calls J-Hope from military camp ahead of New Year

BTS Jin calls J-Hope from military camp ahead of New Year
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘entitled’ to share their story after being ‘pushed out’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘entitled’ to share their story after being ‘pushed out’

Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of her natural hair without extensions

Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of her natural hair without extensions
BLACKPINK hits 2 billion views milestone on YouTube

BLACKPINK hits 2 billion views milestone on YouTube
BLACKPINK Jisoo to release solo album soon: Report

BLACKPINK Jisoo to release solo album soon: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘brainwashing’ public

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘brainwashing’ public
Khloé Kardashian shares ‘surprise’ over ‘changed’ look in recent cover shoot

Khloé Kardashian shares ‘surprise’ over ‘changed’ look in recent cover shoot
Georgina Rodriguez shuts rumours of crisis in relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez shuts rumours of crisis in relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘on downhill decline’: ‘Can’t bring traffic’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘on downhill decline’: ‘Can’t bring traffic’
'James Bond': Aaron Taylor-Johnson in talks for 007 role: Report

'James Bond': Aaron Taylor-Johnson in talks for 007 role: Report
Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico

Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico