Prince Harry’s story ‘lacking major points’: report

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for having ignored the biggest issues in his accusations against the Royal Family.



Royal expert and commentator Emily Andrews brought this claim to light.

she made her admission over on Twitter, in response to Prince Harry’s interview with 60 Minutes.

She believes. “[Prince] Harry has some valid points BUT he ignores one very obvious (and well-known) source of stories.”

That is the fact that “tabloids pay big for exclusive info,” no matter the title.

She also went on to note, “As public officials, press secs/palace staff are not allowed to be paid. So briefings yes; original sources no.”

For those unversed, this has come in response Prince Harry’s decision to elaborate on his earlier statement about the leaking and planting of stories.

In his interview for 60 minutes the Duke claimed, “Every single time I have tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and plantings of stories against me and my wife.”

“You know, the family motto is 'Never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto.”

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will be spoon fed information and write the story.”

“The bottom of it, they will say they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But, the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

“So when we are being told, for the last six years, we can't put a statement out to protect you, but you do if for other members of the family. There comes a point when silence is betrayal.”