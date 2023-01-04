Kartik Aaryan reveals his 2023's New Year resolution in latest post

Kartik Aaryan revealed his New Year Resolution in a latest post on Tuesday.

The Luka Chuppi actor, taking it to his Instagram, shared a series of pictures with a new year resolution.

The caption on the pictures read: "More and More Travel... that's my 2023 resolution."

Soon after Kartik shared glimpses of his travelling, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts.

One of his fans wrote, "Fanception in London too," while another fan commented, "Slaying the Outfits."





Recently, Kartik jetted off to London from Paris to ring in the New Year 2023. The 32-year-old actor also shared a video of his travelling on Instagram which he captioned, “Paris to London.”







Kartik gave two mega hits movies in 2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. Now, he will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's directed upcoming film Shehzada opposite Kartik Aryan. The film is all set to release on February 10, 2023, E-Times report.

