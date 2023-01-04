Ananya Panday misses her days in Phuket, drops a picture

Recently Anaya Panday welcomed her new year in Thailand. and enjoyed a beachy vacation with her friend Navya.

But the Gehraiyaan actor vacations came to an end and the actress got back to the work.

In light of this, Ananya posted an Instagram Story with a picture of her sand-clad feet with anklets. She captioned to the post, "The best feeling, but happy to be home and back to the work now 2023 let’s go."

Earlier the 24-years old Bollywood actor Gehraiyaan actor dropped a bunch of sizzling pictures in a green floral bikini with white pyjamas, and tied her hair in a bun.

In one of the pictures, she posing under a bright sun with sea in the background. In another, she looked at the sunset.

She has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. And the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl as her upcoming projects.