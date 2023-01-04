 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

'Westworld' star regrets show cancellation before last season

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Westworld star regrets show cancellation before last season
'Westworld' star regrets show cancellation before last season

James Marsden responded to the cancellation of the HBO show Westworld after four seasons.

During an interview with Rolling Stones, the 49-year-old, “I’d be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended, Westworld wasn’t a disappointment.

I’m never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish.”

Marsden said he wishes the show had been canceled on dismal financial performance and “was about more than financial success.”

“I love this Westworld family. It was one of those unique opportunities to be part of something where I would be sitting at home ravenously waiting for the next episode as a fan,” he said. 

“I totally understand it’s an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense, I just wish it was about more than financial success.”

The sci-fi creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had planned to conclude the show in the fifth season the premium network pulled the plug.

Moreover, the network also removed the show from HBO Max. However, it could come somewhere else later.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘inbuilt entitlement’ forcing him to air royal issues for money?

Prince Harry’s ‘inbuilt entitlement’ forcing him to air royal issues for money?
Prince Harry dubbed ‘hypocritical’ for recent interviews

Prince Harry dubbed ‘hypocritical’ for recent interviews
Prince Harry dealing with pain Meghan Markle ‘can’t help him with'

Prince Harry dealing with pain Meghan Markle ‘can’t help him with'
Ukrainian refugee woman defends Andrew Tate amid multiple allegations

Ukrainian refugee woman defends Andrew Tate amid multiple allegations
Jeremy Renner receives love from Marvel costars and celebs after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner receives love from Marvel costars and celebs after snowplow accident
Meghan Markle ‘best known for marrying rich’: ‘Has no merit’

Meghan Markle ‘best known for marrying rich’: ‘Has no merit’
Prince Harry is a ‘man in pain’ claims expert ahead of bombshell interview

Prince Harry is a ‘man in pain’ claims expert ahead of bombshell interview
BTS Jin calls J-Hope from military camp ahead of New Year

BTS Jin calls J-Hope from military camp ahead of New Year
Johnny Depp looks regal in first look from upcoming French film 'Jeanne du Barry'

Johnny Depp looks regal in first look from upcoming French film 'Jeanne du Barry'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘entitled’ to share their story after being ‘pushed out’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘entitled’ to share their story after being ‘pushed out’