Prince Harry getting similar security to JK Rowling for memoir: report

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir reportedly has the same level of security as JK Rowling for her new Harry Potter book.



Royal expert and commentator Rebecca English made this admission in her piece for the Daily Mail.

Ms English began by saying, “The duke and his publishers Penguin Random House are going to great lengths to ensure it is published simultaneously around the world next Tuesday.”

She began by highlighting how, “Spare is being published in 16 languages including Chinese, Finnish, Hungarian, Spanish and Portuguese, but - in theory - no one in any country will be able to get their hands on an early copy.”

According to admissions by Ms English, “Publishing sources said arrangements for Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir’s release were ultra-closely guarded and being managed in minute detail, with only a handful of senior executives aware of the exact details.”

“Deliveries to bookshops are being scheduled to be last-minute to avoid unauthorised copies being leaked. Guarded sites across the world have been secured to house copies of the book prior to distribution.”

“One likened the sophisticated security operation to the 2007 release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, when JK Rowling was determined her young fans would not have the experience spoilt by learning of the boy wizard’s fate before reading the seventh and final novel in the series.”

“An army of guards, satellite tracking systems and legal contracts were all deployed to protect the 10 million first copies of the new Harry Potter book.”

“When the finished manuscript was taken by hand from London to New York, a lawyer for the American publisher sat on it during the flight.”

“When copies were sent out to retailers, lorries were fitted with satellite tracking systems which would reveal if any of the vehicles deviated from their intended routes.”