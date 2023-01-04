Celebs set to revive Golden Globes amid storm of controversies?

Celebrities are set to join The Golden Globes 2023 after a litany of controversies consumed the show last year.

According to Today, the award ceremony will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan, Quentin Tarantino, Billy Porter and Natasha Lyonne headline the list of presenters.



Besides, several top stars also glamour the Golden Globes red carpet, including Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

As per Variety, Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, and others plan to attend.

Seemingly, Brendan Fraser is the only prominent figure boycotting the awards, as he accused Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association of sexual harassment.

The award show was not aired in 2022 due to controversies such as a lack of diversity in the voting body and alleged ethical lapses.

