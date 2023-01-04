 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Meghan Markle ‘best known for marrying rich’: ‘Has no merit’

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Meghan Markle is being blasted for being ‘best known for marrying a rich’ with ‘no merit’.

Royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti brought this claim to light.

He began by telling Express UK, “Meghan’s much repeated story about complaining when she was a child about a sexist washing up liquid advert isn’t on a par with Gloria Steinem’s contribution to feminism.”

“Meghan spoke about her time playing a dolly bird on Deal Or No Deal, but looking back and regretting it still isn't quite feminism in action.”

“She’s best known for marrying a rich and famous prince, which again isn’t an example of success through merit or fighting for equality for the sexes.”

