Prince Harry dealing with pain Meghan Markle ‘can’t help him with'

Prince Harry is reportedly dealing with the kind of emotional pain that his wife Meghan Markle can’t help him with, as per a royal expert commenting on his latest spate of attacks on the royals.

The Duke of Sussex, weeks after the release of his Netflix show with Meghan, sat down for two interviews ahead of the release of his memoir Spare and as per expert Tessa Dunlop, they show how disturbed he really seems.

Dunlop shared how she thinks Prince Harry is essentially lonely and dealing with pain that may not be understood by Meghan.

“Without the protection of monarchy and without the protection of his family around him, I kind of feel that he’s almost alone,” Dunlop said in a chat with GB News.

She explained: “It’s something that Meghan can’t share with him really. She very briefly flirted with the house of Windsor and kind of pretended to be a princess for a little bit. But Harry grew up with this.”

“This is his roots, his DNA, it’s really painful stuff. Which is why it is both compelling and appalling to watch,” Dunlop concluded.

In his chat with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Prince Harry claimed that he wants a family and not an institution, and even said that he would like to have his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, back in his life.