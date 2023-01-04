 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Prince Harry dubbed ‘hypocritical’ for recent interviews

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been dubbed ‘hypocritical’ for recent interviews days after accusing the press in Netflix docuseries.

Royal expert and author Angela Levin took to Twitter and said, “Hypocritical Harry, who hates the media, is using respected interviewers to get huge publicity for his book.

“He will make millions by trashing his family but still thinks he is the good guy,” she concluded.

Days before the release of his new book Spare next week, Prince Harry has filmed two dramatic interviews with ITV and CBS in the United States that have reportedly caused major upset amongst the royals.

In ‘Harry and Meghan’, the Prince had blamed the media for placing undue stress on his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leading to her having a miscarriage and suffering suicidal thoughts.

"It is a dirty game. There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," said Harry.

The Duke also said they wanted to forge new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

