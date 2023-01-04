 
Prince Harry’s ‘inbuilt entitlement’ forcing him to air royal issues for money?

Prince Harry has gained the reputation of allegedly using his issues with the Royal Family to make money and a royal expert says that it’s not a surprise given that he ‘needs money’ to maintain his princely lifestyle.

The comment came from royal expert Tessa Dunlop who, in a chat with GB News, shared her two cents on Prince Harry’s upcoming two interviews, with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby, ahead of the release of his book Spare.

Dunlop shared: “He has left his royal role, he’s left the institution and monarchy, but of course, with inbuilt entitlement, because he was born a blue-blooded prince, has certain expectations about the way he should live, and understandably, I think so.”

“And therefore, he needs to make money. So, he’s punching at his painful message—painful for him, painful for the royal family to receive—with maximum money-making capacity,” she added.

Dunlop then stated: “So, it is effectively a perfect storm and it’s a very uncomfortable one for both the house of Montecito and the house of Windsor.”

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is set to release on January 10, 2023, with his interviews airing about two days before its release. 

