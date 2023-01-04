 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s wish for a royal reunion is ‘paradoxical’: Expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Prince Harry’s wish about wanting his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, back in his life presents a ‘difficult’ paradox, a royal expert has said.

Commenting on the Duke of Sussex’s claims made in his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, royal expert Tessa Dunlop told GB News that she doesn’t see him reuniting with his family despite his wishes.

“I think one of the primary issues, and he kind of addresses it in one of those trailers that has been released, is that he doesn’t belong to a so-called ‘normal family,’” Dunlop shared.

She then explained: “It is an institution as well as a family. And Harry has left the institution and wants just the family. And never the twain will meet. Because of course, the remaining family members are still within the institution.”

“So, there’s a paradox there and it’s very difficult to see how it can be unpacked,” Dunlop added.

The expert further said: “I think that he’s made some valid criticisms, but do I believe this is the road to recovery for his relationship with Charles and William? No, it’s clearly not. It doesn’t take a psychotherapist to work that one out.”

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is slated to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023.

