Wednesday Jan 04 2023
'Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery' director on how he came up with idea of twist

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

'Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery' director on how he came up with idea of twist

Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson shared how he initially disapproved the idea of involving a secret twin.

Spoiler: In the original film Glass Onion the killer is shown to the audience even before the mid-point of the movie, to take them down another path entirely before coming back to the original killing, which turned out not to be a murder at all.

However, in this recently debuted sequel, director Rian Johnson opted for another mid-movie reveal, but with a twist this time, surrounding the character of Andi, played by Janelle Monáe.

While speaking of the twist with The Wrap, Rian admitted his initial disapproval with what he described as a "horrible trope", the idea of involving a secret twin, before actually coming to the conclusion that it was the best way forward.

“I guess the primary thing was, it can't just be seeing it from a different angle. It has to be enough of a basic perspective shift that there's a new tension that's introduced in the repeat of all the different scenes. “He said.

“This is what led to the idea of twins. By the process, I was dragged kicking and screaming to identical twins. I didn't want to do it, it seemed like a horrible trope. [I thought] 'Will the audience ever forgive me for this? I think we get away with it because it’s not like a reveal at the end – it’s a complication in the middle that leads to a deepening of the stakes and the story.” He added

