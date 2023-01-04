 
King Charles III ‘truly’ values ‘importance and relevance’ of all religions

King Charles III was recently praised by an expert who thinks that the new monarch acknowledges ‘the importance and relevance’ of all religions.

Speaking with OK!, expert Jennie said that the 74-year-old monarch believes in the “power of light overcoming darkness”.

“When we saw him make his first speech as King, we saw that change in tone – being King is his solemn duty. He clearly felt the weight of the job on his shoulders and that will be apparent in the coronation," she said.

"It will be a mixture of a little less of the stiff, ancient formality, but it will retain the basic structure of something extremely important happening.”

She added: “He is apparently not being allowed to change the coronation oath to ‘defender of faith’. As the figurehead of the Church of England, he has to be a ‘defender of the faith’.

“That’s a shame, but Charles always shows by his actions that he is quite a spiritual person and also, a highly inclusive spiritual person, as witnessed by all the visits he makes to mosques and temples and people of other religions.

“He truly sees the importance, value and relevance of all religions. He sees them almost all as one, and that’s a bit of a conflict with his role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England,” the expert added.

