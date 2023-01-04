 
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt engage in wholesome banter over Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were seen in Dear Zindagi together and they had a very intense chemistry. 

The film focused on mental health and also talked about how children see loopholes in their lives which affect them in adulthood. The film received a lot of praise for focusing on things.

Alia also collaborated with SRK as a film producer on Darlings. SRK earlier today hosted a #AskSRK session on Twitter where Alia came in with a question. She asked ‘Why does Alia calls you just SR?’ To which SRK said he doesn’t know, and he would love to know it himself. To which Alia replied, ‘more like sweet and respected, ut from 25th January I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I’m so creative na (no?)”

During this wholesome banter, Alia also earned a new name from SRK, he said, “Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor!”

Fans gushed over how friendly the two co-stars are with each other and the banter symbolized how close they are to each other.

SRK’s Pathaan will be out in theatres on 25th January. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen in prodigal roles. 

