Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter ‘deeply upset’

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for making millions by using her late grandfather's name in their Netflix docuseries.



The Express UK reported that in an interview with The Australian, Ndileka said: "I don’t believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.

"I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them."

Ndileka Mandela referred to the move as "deeply upsetting and tedious".

Meghan and Harry recently announced the release of the Live To Lead documentary.

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry says in the trailer for their latest documentary, part of their $100 million deal with the streaming giant: 'This was inspired by Nelson Mandela'.