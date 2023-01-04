 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter ‘deeply upset’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter ‘deeply upset’

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for making millions by using her late grandfather's name in their Netflix docuseries.

The Express UK reported that in an interview with The Australian, Ndileka said: "I don’t believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.

"I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them."

Ndileka Mandela referred to the move as "deeply upsetting and tedious".

Meghan and Harry recently announced the release of the Live To Lead documentary.

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry says in the trailer for their latest documentary, part of their $100 million deal with the streaming giant: 'This was inspired by Nelson Mandela'.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry talks about reconciliation with 'hint of anger rather than regret'

Prince Harry talks about reconciliation with 'hint of anger rather than regret'
Ana de Armas talks about channelling Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas talks about channelling Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'
Kourtney Kardashian seemingly trolls Kim Kardashian with Taylor Swift song

Kourtney Kardashian seemingly trolls Kim Kardashian with Taylor Swift song
Jennifer Aniston gives warm hug to her friends after Mexican get away

Jennifer Aniston gives warm hug to her friends after Mexican get away
Ruben Ostlund wants viewers to join the show

Ruben Ostlund wants viewers to join the show
Sheriff rules out foul play in Jeremy Renner incident

Sheriff rules out foul play in Jeremy Renner incident
King Charles warned new Gen Z polling trend could topple monarchy

King Charles warned new Gen Z polling trend could topple monarchy
King Charles III ‘truly’ values ‘importance and relevance’ of all religions

King Charles III ‘truly’ values ‘importance and relevance’ of all religions

King Charles eager to reconcile with Prince Harry: report

King Charles eager to reconcile with Prince Harry: report
Matthew Lawrence’s new romance receives nod from ‘Boy Meets World’ co-star

Matthew Lawrence’s new romance receives nod from ‘Boy Meets World’ co-star
'Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery' director on how he came up with idea of twist

'Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery' director on how he came up with idea of twist
Prince Harry’s ‘inbuilt entitlement’ forcing him to air royal issues for money?

Prince Harry’s ‘inbuilt entitlement’ forcing him to air royal issues for money?