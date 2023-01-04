 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about reconciliation with 'hint of anger rather than regret'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

FileFootage

Prince Harry appears to have given up on the idea of reconciling with the Royal Family, said a body language expert.

In his recent interview, Harry said: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

During her conversation with The Sun, body language expert Judi James weighed in on the royal’s tone and gestures.

She said that Harry seemed like to say these words “with challenge and some hint of anger rather than sadness and regret. His chin raises then drops with his expression landing in something resembling a sulk.

"This does not look like throwing out of the arms in a gesture of reconciliation, rather a determination for things to be done on his own terms.”

She said further explained: “When he talks about being made ‘the villain’ his brows raise in an expression of indignant innocence. He says there is ‘no willingness to reconcile’ with a dismissive left shoulder shrug, some staccato blinks, and head shakes, as though he’s given up trying.”

