Meghan Markle, Prince Harry devastated as their new show fails to make impact

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to win support for their new show in which they appeared taking a look at the lives of influential people and leaders throughout history.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'hurt' over their latest Netflix show which is not enjoying the same success as their debut venture 'Harry & Meghan'.



Lilibet and Archie's parents both executive produced and appeared in the series 'Live to Lead, to highlight the struggle of the people who have changed the world.

But it's not marking the same impact as their Netflix docuseries which was a huge hiy, beating The Crown in the ratings.

Prince Harry, who has reportedly been hurt after a flop in ratings from their recent docuseries, appeared to change his tone about his father King Charles and brother Prince William.



In his new interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, the Duke said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution.”



Commenting on Harry's new move, royal experts and historians said that the couple want to change their strategy as their previous shows backfired in the US.

Some believe that Meghan and Harry know that the Sussex name alone isn’t enough to drive views.



An American PR expert, who goes by the alias "Royal Tea" on social media, tweeted: "The one thing that is clear is that the Sussex name alone isn’t enough to drive views, which will hurt them."