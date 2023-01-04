 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Can King Charles, Prince William trust Harry again?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

King Charles and Prince William can ‘never dare to trust’ Duke of Sussex Prince Harry as the latter has extended an olive branch to them.

Prince Harry seemingly extended an olive branch to King Charles and the Prince of Wales in an interview by saying, "I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back."

Following these remarks, the Page Six reported: “King Charles wants to reconcile with Prince Harry.”

Commenting on it, a fan said: “Charles and William can never dare, to trust Harry again!”

“There have been way too many hostile attacks and baseless accusations from Meghan and Harry, for years now (all to put millions into Meghan's and Harry's pockets for their endless needs and desires) for William and Charles to take the chance of trusting Harry as they once did,” the fan further said.

