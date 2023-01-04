 
entertainment
Sharon Osbourne makes FIRST appearance after collapsing during TV shoot

Sharon Osbourne made her first TV appearance after collapsing while filming a new TV show on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Following the incident, the TV star, 70 gave her first interview where she also revealed the name of her daughter Kelly's new baby boy.

"Sidney," the grandmother-of-five, 70, said with a smile Tuesday on her UK TV show The Talk where she revealed the sweet name of the three-month-year-old little boy.

Kelly, 38, gave birth to her son in November of last year with her rocker boyfriend, DJ Sid.

Co-host JJ Anisiobi asked Sharon if she helps to look after her newborn grandson, to which Sharon replied: 'Yes'.

She gushed: 'They're doing just so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him and I'm so proud of her.'

Kelly revealed she was pregnant in May this year, announcing the news on social media.

Elsewhere on the show, Sharon spoke out about her health scare for the first time after collapsing while filming the Night of Terror TV show with her son Jack last month.

She revealed she was unconscious for 20 minutes before being admitted to two hospitals.

The TV star, who appeared on TV for the first time since her collapse, said her Christmas was 'quiet', before being quizzed about her hospital dash.


