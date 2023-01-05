 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry upset as their new series fails to make top 10 Chart

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not achieve the desired results from their second media release through their content creation partnership with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have so far failed to generate the same level of public interest or reaction from 'Live to Lead' as their previously released docuseries.

The couple promised to highlight the "fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change," was released globally on December 31, with Harry and Meghan fronting the seven episodes.

Data published by Netflix days after the series' release shows that it failed to make the global top 10 chart, nor did it make it onto the U.S. or U.K. regional charts. Even so, the Harry & Meghan docuseries was sitting in sixth place and spending its fourth consecutive week on the global chart.

Even though the series has not had the chart success or wall-to-wall media coverage enjoyed by that series, it appears to have made an impact on some social media users, who expressed support for its message, with one wrote: "January can be a tough month as far as motivation goes. I can vouch for #LiveToLead as the remedy."

Another added:  "We all need stories that remind us it's possible to make a difference and that effective leadership looks very different from the image we've been sold for centuries."

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie
Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty
Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish

Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II
Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt

Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt
Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'

Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'
Billie Eilish gets candid on her body image issues: 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'

Billie Eilish gets candid on her body image issues: 'I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years'
Allison Williams was called 'delusional' for calling her film 'Get Out' an oscar material

Allison Williams was called 'delusional' for calling her film 'Get Out' an oscar material
Frank Galati passes away at 79

Frank Galati passes away at 79
Bill Engvall announces his retirement from the world of stand-up comedy

Bill Engvall announces his retirement from the world of stand-up comedy
T.J. Holmes and Marilee finalising divorce 'privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible'

T.J. Holmes and Marilee finalising divorce 'privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible'