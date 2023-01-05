Meghan Markle, Prince Harry upset as their new series fails to make top 10 Chart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not achieve the desired results from their second media release through their content creation partnership with Netflix.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have so far failed to generate the same level of public interest or reaction from 'Live to Lead' as their previously released docuseries.

The couple promised to highlight the "fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change," was released globally on December 31, with Harry and Meghan fronting the seven episodes.



Data published by Netflix days after the series' release shows that it failed to make the global top 10 chart, nor did it make it onto the U.S. or U.K. regional charts. Even so, the Harry & Meghan docuseries was sitting in sixth place and spending its fourth consecutive week on the global chart.



Even though the series has not had the chart success or wall-to-wall media coverage enjoyed by that series, it appears to have made an impact on some social media users, who expressed support for its message, with one wrote: "January can be a tough month as far as motivation goes. I can vouch for #LiveToLead as the remedy."

Another added: "We all need stories that remind us it's possible to make a difference and that effective leadership looks very different from the image we've been sold for centuries."