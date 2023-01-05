 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Michelle Williams explains why she doesn't watch her own movies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Michelle Williams recently revealed why she doesn't prefer watching the movies she has starred in.

In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday, January 4, Michelle Williams revealed that she hasn't watched her recent work in Steven Spielberg's autobiographical movie, where she plays the fictional version of 76-year-old Spielberg's mother.

As per People, Williams shared, "I'm not able to watch my own work. I think the last thing I saw was Meek's Cutoff in a theater with my daughter, so it's been about a decade."

When asked the reason she doesn't like watching her starrers, the actress replied, "When I'm working on something, I feel so completely inside of it, and when I switch to an audience member, it alters my experience — and the experience is ultimately what I'm in it for."

Although Williams said that she "would like to be strong enough and capable of watching myself" in order to review her technique in each performance.

The movie that Williams last saw acting herself was Meek's Cutoff, released in 2010. Since then she has starred in 15 movies, including her Academy Award-nominated performances in 2011's My Week with Marilyn and 2016's Manchester By the Sea.

