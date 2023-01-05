Marilyn Manson sexual assault lawsuit dismissed after nearly two years

FileFootage

Marilyn Manson was dragged to court by a model Ashley Smithline who accused the rockstar of sexual assault almost two years ago however the lawsuit has been dismissed by a judge.



The model had accused the 53-year-old rocker of psychologically, sexually and physically assaulting her in June 2021.

But in a recent development, a Los Angeles judge dismissed her case without prejudice on Tuesday, reported People.

Ashley reportedly couldn’t represent herself or hire a new lawyer after her former attorney’s departure.

"We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system," Marilyn's attorney Howard King said in a statement.

"I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or trafficked any of these women, as they contend," he said.

"Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats and the like are unequivocally false,” he added.