 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Marilyn Manson sexual assault lawsuit dismissed after nearly two years

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

FileFootage

Marilyn Manson was dragged to court by a model Ashley Smithline who accused the rockstar of sexual assault almost two years ago however the lawsuit has been dismissed by a judge.

The model had accused the 53-year-old rocker of psychologically, sexually and physically assaulting her in June 2021.

But in a recent development, a Los Angeles judge dismissed her case without prejudice on Tuesday, reported People.

Ashley reportedly couldn’t represent herself or hire a new lawyer after her former attorney’s departure.

"We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system," Marilyn's attorney Howard King said in a statement.

"I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or trafficked any of these women, as they contend," he said.

"Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats and the like are unequivocally false,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

'Murder Mystery 2' heading to Netflix soon: Everything to know

'Murder Mystery 2' heading to Netflix soon: Everything to know
Madonna reportedly planning Greatest Hits tour to celebrate 40 years in music

Madonna reportedly planning Greatest Hits tour to celebrate 40 years in music
King Charles ‘ended up between warring sons’ Prince Harry, William

King Charles ‘ended up between warring sons’ Prince Harry, William
Hugh Jackman asks Academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for ‘Spirited’ song

Hugh Jackman asks Academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for ‘Spirited’ song
Kate Middleton wanted Prince Harry in a racist Nazi costume

Kate Middleton wanted Prince Harry in a racist Nazi costume
Cardi B lashes out at US President over inflation

Cardi B lashes out at US President over inflation
Britney Spears sister Jamie says she struggles with self-esteem because of popstar

Britney Spears sister Jamie says she struggles with self-esteem because of popstar

Netflix drops trailer for Korean film 'Jung_E' with release date

Netflix drops trailer for Korean film 'Jung_E' with release date
Simon Cowell once ‘backed out’ of own talk show: ‘Just couldn’t!’

Simon Cowell once ‘backed out’ of own talk show: ‘Just couldn’t!’
Nelson Mandela granddaughter mocks Meghan Markle: 'She has never even met him'

Nelson Mandela granddaughter mocks Meghan Markle: 'She has never even met him'
Prince Harry says William 'grabbed him' and 'knocked him to ground' over Meghan

Prince Harry says William 'grabbed him' and 'knocked him to ground' over Meghan
Harry and Meghan give Kate and William a taste of their own medicine

Harry and Meghan give Kate and William a taste of their own medicine