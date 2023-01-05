 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Sonu Sood's video of sitting on the footboard of a moving train goes viral, internet bashes him

Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner called Sonu Soods act as dangerous
Actor Sonu Sood who gained massive popularity for his kindness during the pandemic times, has been bashed by internet for sitting on the footboard of a moving train.

The actor has not only been called out by the social media users but also the Northern Railways slammed him for pulling out and promoting such a dangerous stunt.

The video was posted by Sonu himself on December 13. In the video, he can be seen sitting at the door of a moving train and holding onto the railing outside. He sat on the footboard on his toes while looking outside.

See Video:

Northern Railways, after watching the video, slammed him and said that his video can promote a wrong message to the citizens of the nation. They also called him a role model for millions.

The Twitter account of Northern Railways wrote: “Dear Sonu Sood, you are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey.”

According to IndiaToday, the Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner also called Sonu Sood’s stunt as dangerous and warned him that this should not be done in real life.  

