 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘ended up between warring sons’ Prince Harry, William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry sheds light on the desperate plea King Charles was forced to make during Prince William and Harry’s physical fight.

The Guardian brought these claims to light while addressing Prince Harry and Prince William’s physical fight.

According to the outlet’s findings, Prince Harry and Prince William’s fight became so brutal that King Charles was forced to step in.

The escalation reportedly forced him to stand in “between his warring sons, ‘looking up at our flushed faces’.”

At the time, he is even quoted begging the warring brothers with consistent pleadings.

“Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery,” he is slated to have added.

Later on, , ITV's director of News and Current Affairs Michael Jeremy also weighed in on everything and claimed, “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution.”

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a programme that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch.”

More From Entertainment:

Madonna reportedly planning Greatest Hits tour to celebrate 40 years in music

Madonna reportedly planning Greatest Hits tour to celebrate 40 years in music
Hugh Jackman asks Academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for ‘Spirited’ song

Hugh Jackman asks Academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for ‘Spirited’ song
Kate Middleton wanted Prince Harry in a racist Nazi costume

Kate Middleton wanted Prince Harry in a racist Nazi costume
Marilyn Manson sexual assault lawsuit dismissed after nearly two years

Marilyn Manson sexual assault lawsuit dismissed after nearly two years
Cardi B lashes out at US President over inflation

Cardi B lashes out at US President over inflation
Britney Spears sister Jamie says she struggles with self-esteem because of popstar

Britney Spears sister Jamie says she struggles with self-esteem because of popstar

Netflix drops trailer for Korean film 'Jung_E' with release date

Netflix drops trailer for Korean film 'Jung_E' with release date
Simon Cowell once ‘backed out’ of own talk show: ‘Just couldn’t!’

Simon Cowell once ‘backed out’ of own talk show: ‘Just couldn’t!’
Nelson Mandela granddaughter mocks Meghan Markle: 'She has never even met him'

Nelson Mandela granddaughter mocks Meghan Markle: 'She has never even met him'
Prince Harry says William 'grabbed him' and 'knocked him to ground' over Meghan

Prince Harry says William 'grabbed him' and 'knocked him to ground' over Meghan
Harry and Meghan give Kate and William a taste of their own medicine

Harry and Meghan give Kate and William a taste of their own medicine

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc mourns the death of his friend Ken Bloc

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc mourns the death of his friend Ken Bloc