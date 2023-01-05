King Charles ‘ended up between warring sons’ Prince Harry, William

File Footage

Prince Harry sheds light on the desperate plea King Charles was forced to make during Prince William and Harry’s physical fight.



The Guardian brought these claims to light while addressing Prince Harry and Prince William’s physical fight.

According to the outlet’s findings, Prince Harry and Prince William’s fight became so brutal that King Charles was forced to step in.

The escalation reportedly forced him to stand in “between his warring sons, ‘looking up at our flushed faces’.”

At the time, he is even quoted begging the warring brothers with consistent pleadings.

“Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery,” he is slated to have added.

Later on, , ITV's director of News and Current Affairs Michael Jeremy also weighed in on everything and claimed, “It is extremely rare for a member of the Royal Family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution.”

“Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a programme that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch.”