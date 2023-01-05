 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
'Murder Mystery 2' heading to Netflix soon: Everything to know

'Murder Mystery 2' heading to Netflix soon: Everything to know

Netflix upcoming sequel to the comedy movie Murder Mystery is expected to release sometime in March 2023.

The filming on which came to an end in 2022, and has since the been in post-production stage. For the new sequel, Jeremy Garelick replaces Kyle Newacheck as the director of the movie.

Murder Mystery is one of the most successful movies of the streaming giant ever and amassed an audience of over 83 million households.

The upcoming sequel is about a detective couple Audrey and Nick getting involved in international intrigue after the kidnapping of one of their friend at their wedding event.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer have been confirmed to play lead roles in the movie. The other starring casts of the movie include John Kani, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Zurin Villanueva, and Annie Mumolo.

