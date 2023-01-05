Jeremy Renner accident: Police shut down ‘foul play’ speculations

Jeremy Renner’s severe injuries were sustained as a result of a ‘tragic accident,’ the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday.

The police shared further information about the two-time Oscar nominee actor suffered snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno on Sunday.

The Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol actor, 51, has undergone two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after his family confirmed that he “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

Sheriff Darin Balaam said, “We do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident.”

Citing no “foul play”, the police spokesperson blamed “severe winter weather” in the area and revealed the Marvel star attempted to use his Snow-Cat to free snow from a vehicle of his near his Mt. Rose home about 25miles outside Reno.

“Based on the investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully,” Sheriff Darin explained.

Renner also shared a selfie from his hospital bed with the caption, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”



