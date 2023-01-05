 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Lamar Odom hopes Khloe Kardashian will choose ‘better’ guy after him, Tristan Thompson

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Lamar Odom revealed he is scared of reaching out to ex-wife Khloe Kardashian after admitting that he cheated on her in new documentary.

But the former basketball player said he hopes that the reality TV star will choose someone better than him and her other cheater ex Tristan Thompson in future.

Odom was asked if Kardashian was love of his life during the TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, to which he replied, "I think so."

"With all those other women I was with, none of them made me feel secure enough,” he added.

On whether or not he would say yes if Kardashian asked him for another chance, he responded, “I'd be like, ‘Where? When?' Of course I would."

He continued: "I'm not a loser, and I feel like I lost. I would love to just take Khloe out to dinner. To be her friend."

However, he does not have the guts to ask her out as he said, "I'm too shy and I'm a Scorpio and I hate being told ‘no' and being denied. I'm afraid."

Despite of all that happened during their marriage, Odom has nothing but good wishes for Kardashian. "Hopefully the next guy in her life will do a lot better," he said.

"Hopefully she learned from me and Tristan,” Odom noted.

