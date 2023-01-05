 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt urges everyone to 'watch' Kate Winslet's video on body shaming

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma has been subjected to body-shaming
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma has been subjected to body-shaming 

Alia Bhatt recently shared a video of Kate Winslet on body-shaming and asked each and everyone to watch it.

The video is from one of Kate’s interviews where she could be seen talking about body-shaming and says she would have used her voice in a different way if she could turn over the time.

Alia Bhatt urges everyone to watch Kate Winslets video on body shaming

In the video, the Titanic actress said: “If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a different way. I would have told the journalists, ‘don’t you dare to treat me this way, I am a young woman, my body is changing, I am figuring it out. I am deeply insecure, I am terrified. Don’t make it harder than it already is. That’s bullying, and also borderline abusive. I think it is getting better now.”

“But we have still got such a ways to go. We still have actresses walking on red carpet looking absolutely amazing the fact that people would say, ‘looks honed and toned,’ or the dreadful word svelte, don’t even say it. It is such an irresponsible thing to do.”

It feeds directly into the minds of young women aspiring the ideas of perfection that doesn’t exist, aspiring to have bodies that the press is saying we have. It is only for that one night, believe me. Mine comes straight off after the event, and I am in pyjamas, eating chips and farting. That’s what we do.”

Lately, many actresses in the Bollywood industry namely Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt have faced trolls on body-shaming in their post pregnancy days, reports IndiaToday. 

