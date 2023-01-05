 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone's birthday: 'Project K' makers unveil her first poster

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Project K is likely to release in October 2023 or in early 2024
'Project K' is likely to release in October 2023 or in early 2024

On the occasion of Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Project K have dropped her first featured poster.

Vyjayanthi Movies’ official twitter account unveiled the poster and wished the glamorous actress a happy birthday. The makers wrote: “Here’s wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday.”

The poster gives partial glimpse of Deepika and reads: “A hope in the dark.”

The big-budgeted film Project K starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The film marks as the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Prabhas. The film is going to be a fantasy drama starring Prabhas in a completely different avatar. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a significant role in this new venture.

Nag Ashwin’s Project K is expected to release in theatres in October 2023 or in 2024, reports IndiaToday.  

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt urges everyone to 'watch' Kate Winslet's video on body shaming

Alia Bhatt urges everyone to 'watch' Kate Winslet's video on body shaming
Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband Roger Bayat dies

Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband Roger Bayat dies
Shah Rukh wishes Deepika Padukone birthday with new 'Pathaan' poster

Shah Rukh wishes Deepika Padukone birthday with new 'Pathaan' poster
Sonu Sood's video of sitting on the footboard of a moving train goes viral, internet bashes him

Sonu Sood's video of sitting on the footboard of a moving train goes viral, internet bashes him
Shahid Kapoor drops first look from OTT debut web series 'Farzi': See video

Shahid Kapoor drops first look from OTT debut web series 'Farzi': See video
Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing Mumbai apartment gets a tenant

Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing Mumbai apartment gets a tenant

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares throwback picture ahead of his father's birthday

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares throwback picture ahead of his father's birthday
Shah Rukh Khan completes 13 years on Twitter, reviews good and bad things

Shah Rukh Khan completes 13 years on Twitter, reviews good and bad things

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt engage in wholesome banter over Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt engage in wholesome banter over Twitter

Kriti Sanon turned down many A-lister films: Take a look

Kriti Sanon turned down many A-lister films: Take a look
Ali Noor officially announces 'Noori is back'

Ali Noor officially announces 'Noori is back'
Ananya Panday misses her days in Phuket, drops a picture

Ananya Panday misses her days in Phuket, drops a picture