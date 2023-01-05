Deepika Padukone's birthday: 'Project K' makers unveil her first poster

'Project K' is likely to release in October 2023 or in early 2024

On the occasion of Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Project K have dropped her first featured poster.

Vyjayanthi Movies’ official twitter account unveiled the poster and wished the glamorous actress a happy birthday. The makers wrote: “Here’s wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday.”

The poster gives partial glimpse of Deepika and reads: “A hope in the dark.”

The big-budgeted film Project K starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The film marks as the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Prabhas. The film is going to be a fantasy drama starring Prabhas in a completely different avatar. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a significant role in this new venture.

Nag Ashwin’s Project K is expected to release in theatres in October 2023 or in 2024, reports IndiaToday.