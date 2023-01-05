Prince Harry risks having Royal Family abolished: report

File Footage

Prince Harry warned his memoir could potentially bring about the abolishment of the entire Royal Family.



Royal biographer Andrew Morton made this claim in his most recent chat with OK! Magazine.

The author of “Diana: Her New Life” started by warning that Prince Harry’s memoir could “cause concern and it will make headlines around the world.”

Especially with the public “looking for headlines” to “get down to the nitty-gritty.”

“The Royal Family are bracing for two things. They were bracing for the coronation coming up so, you get the sense of palace officials are on tenterhooks making sure that for King Charles III, people aren't reminded of his emotional hinterland as it were.”

Many in the Palace are also concerned how everything “will affect the way people perceive King Charles III.”