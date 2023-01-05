 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘Sussex circus’

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the Sussex circus they just put on and how they will ‘never’ get an apology.

This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

He was even quoted telling Express UK, “Over the last month we've had five trailers and two releases of three hour-long episodes on Netflix. One of the trailers was released just in time to spoil the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales' trip to Boston.”

“You've got a form of Sussex orientated circus from a couple who, yes, were deeply unhappy as members of the Royal Family. They felt they weren't protected, they felt they were briefed against and now they want an apology. That is something they are not going to get.”

