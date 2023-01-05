Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘only have money’ due to the Firm: ‘So ironic’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about being ‘unable to see the irony’ of their multi-million-dollar deals and how they never could have gotten them without being a part of the very family they bash.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

He started by accusing Prince Harry of being “very very substantive and, perhaps, comprehensive.”

He was even quoted telling Express UK, “All of this is likely to cause nothing but trouble for the royal family. It's become a bit of a circus and you have to ask: two interviews, plus the book, five trailers and two three-episode Netflix [blocs] - where does it go from here?”

“When does it stop? When the insatiable appetite for royal news dries up, which seems to be a long way hence.”

“It can't, obviously, go on forever. And at some point they'll have to make up their minds about what they really want to do with their future and see the irony of getting so much money from attacking the Royal Family when, in fact, the reason they get so much work is because they're members of it.”