 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘only have money’ due to the Firm: ‘So ironic’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about being ‘unable to see the irony’ of their multi-million-dollar deals and how they never could have gotten them without being a part of the very family they bash.

This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

He started by accusing Prince Harry of being “very very substantive and, perhaps, comprehensive.”

He was even quoted telling Express UK, “All of this is likely to cause nothing but trouble for the royal family. It's become a bit of a circus and you have to ask: two interviews, plus the book, five trailers and two three-episode Netflix [blocs] - where does it go from here?”

“When does it stop? When the insatiable appetite for royal news dries up, which seems to be a long way hence.”

“It can't, obviously, go on forever. And at some point they'll have to make up their minds about what they really want to do with their future and see the irony of getting so much money from attacking the Royal Family when, in fact, the reason they get so much work is because they're members of it.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry stoking ‘flames of acrimony’ with Prince William amid ‘Spare’ leak

Prince Harry stoking ‘flames of acrimony’ with Prince William amid ‘Spare’ leak
Brad Pitt not flirting with other girls as Ines De Ramon romance heats up

Brad Pitt not flirting with other girls as Ines De Ramon romance heats up
Nicola Peltz accused of ‘humiliating’ hubby Brooklyn Beckham with social media snap

Nicola Peltz accused of ‘humiliating’ hubby Brooklyn Beckham with social media snap
Miley Cyrus seemingly throws shades at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in new song

Miley Cyrus seemingly throws shades at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in new song
Rihanna planning wedding with A$AP Rocky after welcoming son?

Rihanna planning wedding with A$AP Rocky after welcoming son?
Jennifer Lopez makes kids awkward with ‘cringeworthy’ PDA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez makes kids awkward with ‘cringeworthy’ PDA with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry memoir Spare hits shelves before its release date to know public reaction?

Prince Harry memoir Spare hits shelves before its release date to know public reaction?
Royal Family 'feels they cannot trust' Prince Harry amid 'damaging' claims

Royal Family 'feels they cannot trust' Prince Harry amid 'damaging' claims
Carol Vorderman wishes to fly a jet with Tom Cruise, ‘We could be Maverick, math-erick'

Carol Vorderman wishes to fly a jet with Tom Cruise, ‘We could be Maverick, math-erick'
Kanye West alleged 'missing' sparks wild conspiracy theory

Kanye West alleged 'missing' sparks wild conspiracy theory
Prince Harry book 'Spare' faces major setback before its release

Prince Harry book 'Spare' faces major setback before its release
Prince William calls Prince Harry by THIS name

Prince William calls Prince Harry by THIS name