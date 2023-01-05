 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham sees ‘bit of herself’ in son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

File Footage

Victoria Beckham sees “bit of herself” in daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz who’s making the same mistakes she made in early romance with David Beckham.

An insider told Closer Magazine that the fashion designer is willing to “forgive” the wife of her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham after realizing she’s just a reflection of Victoria’s younger self.

After almost a year-long feud, Posh Spice has finally decided to let the Transformers actor handle her and Brooklyn’s personal matters without interference, the source revealed.

The insider said, “She also wants to show Nicola some respect and understand that she’s her own woman who is trying to make her mark in her marriage.”

“In some ways Victoria can see a bit of herself in Nicola when she and David were first starting out,” the source added.

“Victoria knows full well she made many mistakes with David in their early years, so she’s willing to forgive Nicola where she’s been naïve.

Before concluding, the insider dished, “But at the end of the day, she just wants them to be able to move on and live harmoniously.”

More From Entertainment:

T.J. Holmes believes ‘he’s done nothing wrong’ amid Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes believes ‘he’s done nothing wrong’ amid Amy Robach affair
Hilaria Baldwin films Alec Baldwin massaging her feet, ‘husband goals’

Hilaria Baldwin films Alec Baldwin massaging her feet, ‘husband goals’
BTS Jungkook beats Xiao Zhan for 'most handsome man of 2022’ in online polls

BTS Jungkook beats Xiao Zhan for 'most handsome man of 2022’ in online polls
Ryan Seacrest's account contradicted by Andy Cohen on NY Eve

Ryan Seacrest's account contradicted by Andy Cohen on NY Eve
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dominate Australia’s year-end 2022 charts

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dominate Australia’s year-end 2022 charts
Kylie Jenner surprises fans with bleached eyebrows, bold eyeliner look

Kylie Jenner surprises fans with bleached eyebrows, bold eyeliner look

Netflix 'Stranger Things' Sadie Sink thinks winding up series is 'scary'

Netflix 'Stranger Things' Sadie Sink thinks winding up series is 'scary'
'The Flash': WB execs still has soft corner for Ezra Miller?

'The Flash': WB execs still has soft corner for Ezra Miller?