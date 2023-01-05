Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ leak is ‘hardly a smoking gun’, claims expert

file footage

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is due for release on January 10, 2023 but an excerpt obtained by The Guardian has made a royal expert think that the book is ‘hardly a smoking gun’.



As per The Guardian’s account, Prince Harry in his book relates an incident where Prince William allegedly attacked him physically after calling his wife Meghan Markle ‘difficult, rude, and abrasive’.

Royal expert Daniela Elser commented on this account, saying that while the Prince William story is making headlines, she is confused over what else Prince Harry could reveal in his book.

In a piece for News AU, she first questioned: “Beyond all of this, reading the Guardian’s account, I couldn’t help but think, is this it?”

“While the assault claim casts William in a horrible, aggressive light, it is hardly any sort of smoking gun that will rock the monarchy or meaningfully affect public opinion,” Elser said.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is slated for release on January 10, 2023.