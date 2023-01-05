King Charles appears confused over Camilla's absence during a walkabout

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's relationship has always been a point of discussion among the royal fans.



Britain's new monarch Charles appeared nervous in a moment caught on camera as his wife Camilla lagged behind during an impromptu walkabout in Wales last month.

The Queen Consort got stuck with fans while greeting the people gathered to see them during their visit to Wrexham, that left the king very confusing and disturbed.

King Charles got emotional for not finding Camilla around her and asked his aides to retrieve Camilla who had fallen behind.

The King, in the clip that went viral, was heard saying: "Can we try and get her back again? Please. We need to go. I was trying to wait for her but she goes on."

The video prompted a string of comments from Twitter users, with many liked the moment showing Charles cares her wife the most, with one saying: "I think this is sweet and funny, just shows that he is human like the rest of us."

Another Twitter user reacted as saying: "Haha that is just a typical married couple. I think it's cute and relatable."



The third one quipped: "This is my Husband, daily!" The fourth one chimed in "Kings… at the end of the day, they’re just like every other husband."

