Royal Family 'feels they cannot trust' Prince Harry amid 'damaging' claims

King Charles III and the Royal Family have lost their trust in Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex appeared too critical of the Royal Family during his interviews, said an expert.

Speaking to Daily Express, a royal reporter Cameron Walker said: "We know that sources within Buckingham Palace have indicated that the King really still loves Prince Harry, his second son.

"But in terms of a physical meeting, clearly the Queen's death forced a meeting upon them and we saw Prince William extend an olive branch to his brother with that joint walk outside Windsor Castle.

"I reckon royal courtiers are waiting to see what is in these interviews which are being aired on Sunday but also the details in his memoirs which is being published on January 10,” the expert continued.

“If Prince Harry has made damning allegations against his family or is really slating them, then clearly that is going to strain relationships even further.

"Because of those private conversations which Harry talked about in his Netflix show, which it appears he is going to talk about further in his book, the family feels they cannot trust him because what they say to him in private may well end up in an interview later down the line,” he added.