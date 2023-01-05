 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar calls out 'overpriced' actors in his new podcast

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Karan Johar talks about actors who overcharge but underwork
Karan Johar talks about actors who overcharge but underwork 

Karan Johar never shies away from giving his unsolicited opinions on situations and people. The director is known for his raw and sharp opinions on everything.

He will soon be seen in Masters Union Podcast and as per the early trailers, its evident that he has slammed actors who ask for twenty crores for a film but can’t even guarantee five crores opening of the film.

He also spoke about how he started Dharma Productions with just two people. He shed light on how myth of ‘a star-studded film never fails’ is wrong. He revealed that his father taught him that a film never fails, a budget does.

Talking about actors who underwork but overcharge, he said, “Unfortunately, a pie of that is with the movie stars. I might be murdered for saying this, but if you are opening to five crores and you are asking me for 20 crores, how is that fair? Delusion is one disease that has no vaccine.”

More From Showbiz:

'Kuttey’s new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ released, Tabu is main character!

'Kuttey’s new song ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ released, Tabu is main character!
Deepika Padukone's birthday: 'Project K' makers unveil her first poster

Deepika Padukone's birthday: 'Project K' makers unveil her first poster

Alia Bhatt urges everyone to 'watch' Kate Winslet's video on body shaming

Alia Bhatt urges everyone to 'watch' Kate Winslet's video on body shaming
Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband Roger Bayat dies

Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband Roger Bayat dies
Shah Rukh wishes Deepika Padukone birthday with new 'Pathaan' poster

Shah Rukh wishes Deepika Padukone birthday with new 'Pathaan' poster
Sonu Sood's video of sitting on the footboard of a moving train goes viral, internet bashes him

Sonu Sood's video of sitting on the footboard of a moving train goes viral, internet bashes him
Shahid Kapoor drops first look from OTT debut web series 'Farzi': See video

Shahid Kapoor drops first look from OTT debut web series 'Farzi': See video
Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing Mumbai apartment gets a tenant

Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing Mumbai apartment gets a tenant

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares throwback picture ahead of his father's birthday

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares throwback picture ahead of his father's birthday
Shah Rukh Khan completes 13 years on Twitter, reviews good and bad things

Shah Rukh Khan completes 13 years on Twitter, reviews good and bad things

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt engage in wholesome banter over Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt engage in wholesome banter over Twitter

Kriti Sanon turned down many A-lister films: Take a look

Kriti Sanon turned down many A-lister films: Take a look