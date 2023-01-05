Karan Johar calls out 'overpriced' actors in his new podcast

Karan Johar talks about actors who overcharge but underwork

Karan Johar never shies away from giving his unsolicited opinions on situations and people. The director is known for his raw and sharp opinions on everything.

He will soon be seen in Masters Union Podcast and as per the early trailers, its evident that he has slammed actors who ask for twenty crores for a film but can’t even guarantee five crores opening of the film.

He also spoke about how he started Dharma Productions with just two people. He shed light on how myth of ‘a star-studded film never fails’ is wrong. He revealed that his father taught him that a film never fails, a budget does.

Talking about actors who underwork but overcharge, he said, “Unfortunately, a pie of that is with the movie stars. I might be murdered for saying this, but if you are opening to five crores and you are asking me for 20 crores, how is that fair? Delusion is one disease that has no vaccine.”