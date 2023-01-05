 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Rihanna planning wedding with A$AP Rocky after welcoming son?

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

File Footage

Rihanna plans to tie the knot soon with with beau A$AP Rocky after welcoming a son with him last year.

An insider spilt to Heat Magazine that the Diamonds hitmaker is planning a beach wedding in February which may coincide with her 35th birthday.

The source also alleged that RiRi and the rapper are thinking to expand their family, adding, “She would love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump – and they won’t be stopping at two children, either.”

“Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way,” the source said. “She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience.”

“It’s brought them so much closer as a couple. Ri wants a big family – she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May.

“They planned on getting married a while back, but had to put it off a couple of times because they wanted to get through the pregnancy, then settle into raising their little guy for at least six months without any big distractions.

The outlet further shared that Rihanna is “aiming to be a mum to four kids by the time she’s 40,” adding, “She hopes to have a little girl this time around – maybe even twins if she’s really lucky.”

