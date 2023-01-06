Prince William furious about Prince Harry’s claims in memoir

Prince William seems to be furious about his younger brother Prince Harry's claims in bombshell memoir.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly tried to provoke the Prince of Wales with his shocking remarks of physical attack, alleging William attacked him over Meghan Markle, according to a new excerpt from 'Spare'.

William, as per source, 'wants to respond to his brother's claims but the Palace aides do not think it could be a smart move form the Prince of Wales'.

However, King Charles and William won't forgive Harry for spilling their closest secrets, friends of the Prince of Wales have said after Harry revealed how he and William came to physical blows over Meghan Markle in 2019.



A separate source has claimed that King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton won't respond to the Duke even after his explosive claims about the family. Harry’s memoir mistakenly hit shelves in Spain on Thursday five-day before its official release date.

William, as per Harry's book, called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” while the Duke accused his brother of “parroting the press narrative” about his wife. Things turned physical when William allegedly grabbed Harry by the collar, breaking his necklace and throwing him to the floor.

