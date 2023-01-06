 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry accuses King Charles of making jokes about his 'real father'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry accuses King Charles of making jokes about his real father

Prince Harry has accused King Charles of making 'sadistic' jokes about his 'real father', Page Six reported while citing the Duke of Sussex's book titled "Spare".

According to the publication, Harry grew amid speculations that his true father was Major James Hewitt, Princess Diana's former lover.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently made headlines with their Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry accuses King Charles of making jokes about his real father

In the documentary, Prince Harry said he had shared his plan to settle in Canada with his father Charles via emails. 

He said he was in Canada with his wife and son Archie when he had sent emails to his dad.

Without blaming Charles, the Duke said that his plan was leaked to the media. 

Harry said he was not willing to share his plan in writing but his father said he won't be able to do anything about it if it is not in writing.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William furious about Prince Harry’s claims in memoir

Prince William furious about Prince Harry’s claims in memoir
Hugh Jackman gets emotional remembering late father: Says filming 'The Son' was 'emotionally difficult'

Hugh Jackman gets emotional remembering late father: Says filming 'The Son' was 'emotionally difficult'
BTS RM calls out Korean media for reporting his private visit to temple without consent

BTS RM calls out Korean media for reporting his private visit to temple without consent

Mel B talks about her 'abusive' marriage

Mel B talks about her 'abusive' marriage
'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten expecting first child with spouse Benjamin McGrath

'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten expecting first child with spouse Benjamin McGrath
Prince Harry claims he 'killed 25 Taliban fighters' in Afghanistan: SPARE reveals shocking details

Prince Harry claims he 'killed 25 Taliban fighters' in Afghanistan: SPARE reveals shocking details
Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon attend 'M3GAN's' NY screening after engagement

Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon attend 'M3GAN's' NY screening after engagement
Andrew Tate 'member of Freemasons fraternity' - influencer's secret hand gesture sparks debate

Andrew Tate 'member of Freemasons fraternity' - influencer's secret hand gesture sparks debate
Kelly Osbourne angry on mother Sharon who shared newborn's secret name: 'It's no one's place but mine'

Kelly Osbourne angry on mother Sharon who shared newborn's secret name: 'It's no one's place but mine'
Hamza Yassin feels insecure about Jowita’s budding romance with Giovanni?

Hamza Yassin feels insecure about Jowita’s budding romance with Giovanni?
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey opens up about how she felt 'lonely' over festive period

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey opens up about how she felt 'lonely' over festive period
Amy Robach husband Andrew Shue maintains silence on wife's affair

Amy Robach husband Andrew Shue maintains silence on wife's affair