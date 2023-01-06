Sophie Turner walks out of hotel in style with Joe Jonas and their two young daughters

 
Sophie Turner cut a casual but cute figure as she walked out of the London hotel with husband Joe Jonas and their two daughters.

On Thursday, January 6, Sophie Turner was snapped looking happy and relaxed as she carried her newborn daughter in her arms, while her singer husband, Joe Jonas carried their eldest child.

According to Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones star was dressed in a white sweater with a long black coat over it. She also wore light grey jogging bottoms and comfortable looking hotel slippers.

The actress wore her red tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and went make up free with black sun glasses on her head.

Joe, on the other hand, opted for a vibrant look as he sported a neon green  jumper and dark trousers while accessorising with a black beanie to keep warm.

The couple had their first daughter, Willa, in 2020, followed by her little sister in in July 2022.

