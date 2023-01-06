Tom Hanks reveals he can't watch his own movies including 'Big hits' due to 'self doubt'

Tom Hanks recently revealed that he doesn't want to watch some of his blockbusters because of self-doubt.

On Tuesday, January 4, Tom Hanks appeared on The Great Creators with Guy Raz podcast where he admitted that he has experienced "self-doubt that is pure neurosis" in his career, despite generally considering himself "not a neurotic guy."

The Academy winning actor opened up, "I wrestle with authenticity. I wrestle with the difference between lying for a living as an actor and lying to myself as a human being," cited from People.

Hanks went on to reveal in the podcast that he doesn't watch his movies, including the "big hits" because he sees "the falsehood in them. I see the loss. I see that one time, 'Oh, man, I missed that opportunity.'"

"And it's not because, at the moment, I chose not to — it's because, after it was done, I realized I didn't go far enough. I didn't go to the place that I could have gone, the Cast Away actor continued.

Tom Hanks stars in A Man Called Otto, releasing everywhere on January 13.