 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Hanks reveals he can't watch his own movies including 'Big hits' due to 'self doubt'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Tom Hanks reveals he cant watch his own movies including Big hits due to self doubt

Tom Hanks recently revealed that he doesn't want to watch some of his blockbusters because of self-doubt.

On Tuesday, January 4, Tom Hanks appeared on The Great Creators with Guy Raz podcast where he admitted that he has experienced "self-doubt that is pure neurosis" in his career, despite generally considering himself "not a neurotic guy."

The Academy winning actor opened up, "I wrestle with authenticity. I wrestle with the difference between lying for a living as an actor and lying to myself as a human being," cited from People.

Hanks went on to reveal in the podcast that he doesn't watch his movies, including the "big hits" because he sees "the falsehood in them. I see the loss. I see that one time, 'Oh, man, I missed that opportunity.'"

"And it's not because, at the moment, I chose not to — it's because, after it was done, I realized I didn't go far enough. I didn't go to the place that I could have gone, the Cast Away actor continued.

Tom Hanks stars in A Man Called Otto, releasing everywhere on January 13. 

More From Entertainment:

Jilly Cooper shares her views on Rivals’ TV adaptation: Deets inside

Jilly Cooper shares her views on Rivals’ TV adaptation: Deets inside
Brendan Fraser shares he’s not ‘opposed to reprise his role in The Mummy

Brendan Fraser shares he’s not ‘opposed to reprise his role in The Mummy
Billie Eilish shares two cents on the significance of climate activism

Billie Eilish shares two cents on the significance of climate activism
Elle King's health seems back on track as she shares an assuring post on health: Find out

Elle King's health seems back on track as she shares an assuring post on health: Find out
Meghan King opens up about the changes she plans to make in 2023

Meghan King opens up about the changes she plans to make in 2023
Julia Fox gets roasted by Andy Cohen over brief romance with Kanye West

Julia Fox gets roasted by Andy Cohen over brief romance with Kanye West
Julia Roberts expresses disappointment after learning about her family’s connection to slavery

Julia Roberts expresses disappointment after learning about her family’s connection to slavery
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares nugget of wisdom on guts over desire: Watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares nugget of wisdom on guts over desire: Watch
Prince Harry says he and William urged Charles not to marry Camilla

Prince Harry says he and William urged Charles not to marry Camilla

Prince Harry was delighted 'balding' William's resemblance to Diana was fading

Prince Harry was delighted 'balding' William's resemblance to Diana was fading

Sophie Turner walks out of hotel in style with Joe Jonas and their two young daughters

Sophie Turner walks out of hotel in style with Joe Jonas and their two young daughters
Taylor Swift's Scottish cat Olivia Benson's net worth revealed

Taylor Swift's Scottish cat Olivia Benson's net worth revealed