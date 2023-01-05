Meghan King opens up about the changes she plans to make in 2023

 
Meghan King has recently planned to make changes when it comes to parenting and social media use in 2023.

On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star said in her blog that her “personal life was ravaged with more of the same hardships” in 2022 due to her brief marriage to Cuffe Biden.

In her blog, Meghan pointed out, “The family court system is broken as hell and 2022 was another glaring reminder.”

However, she’s hopeful that in 2023 “things will change”.

Reflecting on her life, Meghan disclosed, 'I want to live authentically this year, and therefore, has eliminated all antidepressants and hormonal supplements.”

As far as social media is concerned, Meghan made it sure to cut down all the negative vibes from her life.

“I will delete trolls and negativity, you will come to my page with love or you will not come at all,” stated the 38-year-old.

She continued, “I will not post photos of my children’s faces.”

Explaining why she would not put her children’s photo on social media, Meghan commented, “They’re just kids and they don’t really understand what notoriety means so I am going to insulate them from it until they are old enough to be slowly ushered back in if they so choose.

“Poof. Bye bye Aspen, Hayes, and Hart’s faces from the public eye from this day forward,” she added.

