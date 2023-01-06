Prince Harry 'furious' impact of memoir is lost as 'Spare' leaks in Spanish

Prince Harry is 'furious' that his memoir 'Spare' has been leaked.

PR expert Mayah Riaz believes the Duke of Sussex would be upset over the fact that nothing is in his 'control.'



"The PR strategy around [the book launch] would have been carefully planned," Riaz told the Daily Star.



"Everything from the interviews he will give [to] the extracts, if any, that would be released pre-launch - the latter of which would be scrapped because it's now already out there," Riaz told the Daily star.

"This was clearly an accidental leak, which would make Harry quite furious with it being out his control," she added.

"The reason he would be furious is that the book is expected to be more incendiary than their Netflix series.



"Harry would have been expecting the world to be talking about this after the release date. He has two big interviews coming up this weekend, which was ahead of the launch date, as is usual ahead of the big reveal.

"Now, when the world watches those interviews, the information is already out there. The interviews won't have as big of an impact as expected."